Take the first step in understanding diabetic foot ulcers

EFFINGHAM — The number of Americans with diabetes, most commonly type 2 diabetes, is growing more than ever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The percentage of those diagnosed increases with age, but other risk factors for developing diabetes include diet, activity level, smoking and obesity.

One complication of diabetes is a foot ulcer. Nearly 25% of diabetics will develop a foot ulcer during their lifetime. As many as 40% of people with a healed ulcer will develop a new one within a year.

The development of a foot ulcer typically occurs in three stages:

A callus forms as a result of neuropathy - damage to the nerves, causing pain and numbness.

The skin dries out and becomes flakey as skin cells die.

The callus progresses to a state of hemorrhage, then erodes to become an ulcer.

Patients with foot ulcers can also develop severe buildup of plaque, called atherosclerosis, of the small blood vessels in the legs and feet, leading to vascular complications. Because blood cannot reach the wound, healing is delayed which can lead to necrosis and gangrene.

Dr. Jeff Brummer, medical director of the Wound Healing Center at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, says ulcers most often develop on the ball of the foot or the bottom of the big toe.

“Treating these ulcers can be really challenging,” says Dr. Brummer. “Often, because of the numbness, patients continue to walk on the wound causing extensive damage which can lead to infection and the need for immediate medical care.”

If you are diagnosed with diabetes, taking care of your feet is very important, even if they feel fine.

Wash your feet thorough every day

Keep your toenails trimmed and filed with an emery board

Check your feet daily for sores, cuts, blisters and/or redness; look between your toes

Do not remove calluses or corns yourself

Moisturize your feet, but avoid moisturizing between the toes

Wear shoes that fit well; don’t walk around barefoot

Signs you may be developing a diabetic foot ulcer, include:

A callus with bleeding beneath it

A dark or bruised area of your foot

Blister(s)

Redness that does not go away

Ashley Dillingham, director of St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center, shared, “We strongly recommend people with a foot ulcer, or even signs of a diabetic foot ulcer, contact a wound care specialist. We can provide several treatment options based on the severity of the ulcer; total contact casting, negative pressure wound therapy and hyperbaric oxygen treatment can be effective,” she said.