Teen cancer survivor invites donors to give blood in Mattoon

The Chicago Department of Public Health is lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated Chicago residents in most indoor settings.

MATTOON — A teenage cancer survivor plans to donate blood for the first time — and he has invited the community to give with him during his Dwight Tell Blood Drive on Wednesday and Saturday.

Blood products and services provider ImpactLife reported that Tell, a sophomore at Mattoon High School, was treated for neuroblastoma beginning at age 2 and received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment, which lasted about one year. He has been cancer-free for 13 years. After turning 16 on Tuesday, he intends to give back the following day by giving blood for the first time.