Teen cancer survivor invites donors to give blood in Mattoon
Teen cancer survivor invites donors to give blood in Mattoon

MATTOON — A teenage cancer survivor plans to donate blood for the first time — and he has invited the community to give with him during his Dwight Tell Blood Drive on Wednesday and Saturday.

Blood products and services provider ImpactLife reported that Tell, a sophomore at Mattoon High School, was treated for neuroblastoma beginning at age 2 and received multiple blood transfusions during his treatment, which lasted about one year. He has been cancer-free for 13 years. After turning 16 on Tuesday, he intends to give back the following day by giving blood for the first time.

The blood drive is scheduled for noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the ImpactLife Donor Center, formerly Community Blood Services of Illinois, at the Cross County Mall. Masks and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call (217) 367-2202.

ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System, as well as other area hospitals. It reports that blood donations are often used to help treat patients dealing with cancer, trauma, or major surgeries.

Anyone age 17 and up, or 16 with a signed parental permission form, who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in general good health meets the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

Dwight Tell

Tell
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

