Thirty Day Wellness Jump-Start with Prairie Cardiovascular

EFFINGHAM — With many thinking about healthy resolutions for 2022, Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham would like to share a Thirty Day Wellness Jump-start with an achievable goal each day.

“Setting small daily goals for your health can give you significant results over time,” says Dr. Jessica Prange, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular. “Maintaining your heart health is a commonsense balance of a healthy diet, sufficient sleep and regular exercise.”

YMCA aims to help improve heart health
  • Day 1: Say hello to strangers. Endorphins surge.
  • Day 2: Go to bed early. Your body and brain want 7-9 hours.
  • Day 3: Walk for 60 minutes. Destress and burn 300 calories.
  • Day 4: Practice gratitude. It’s a key to happiness.
  • Day 5: Eat more non-meat protein such as nuts, tofu, lentils, beans...
  • Day 6: Find alone time. Relax. Breathe slowly.
  • Day 7: Free yourself from technology. Schedule a day without computers, phones, television.
  • Day 8: Reduce the sugar in your breakfast. Forget processed boxed cereals.
  • Day 9: Park far away. 500 steps is a quarter mile.
  • Day 10: Make your own salad dressing. It’s a simple way to make a healthy change.
  • Day 11: Phase in more whole foods.
  • Day 12: Take the stairs.
  • Day 13: Call your mother. Connect with loved ones regularly.
  • Day 14: Eat high fiber foods such as artichokes, peas, pears …
  • Day 15: Get up every 30 minutes. No sitting all day.
  • Day 16: Cuddle more. It reduces stress.
  • Day 17: Eat with others. Make it social.
  • Day 18: Know your numbers. Schedule checkups with your doctor regularly.
  • Day 19: Express yourself. Artistic activities reduce stress.
  • Day 20: Eat local and seasonal foods. Connect with your place.
  • Day 21: Exercise with friends.
  • Day 22: At least once a week, make a meatless meal.
  • Day 23: Learn to say “No.” Manage your stress.
  • Day 24: Visit with friends. Connect with your community.
  • Day 25: Play outside. Don’t worry about the weather.
  • Day 26: Make your plate colorful. Eat the rainbow.
  • Day 27: Take a break. Burnout lowers immunity.
  • Day 28: Drink more water. Hint: the lighter your urine, the more hydrated you are.
  • Day 29: Move naturally. Just walk.
  • Day 30: Eat lunch away from your desk – outdoors if it’s warm enough.
