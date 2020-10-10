Tips to help children become comfortable with wearing a mask

• Look in the mirror with your child while you each wear a mask, and talk about it.

• Put a mask on a favorite stuffed animal.

• Decorate the child’s mask(s) so they're more personalized and fun.

• Show your child pictures of other children wearing masks.

• Draw a mask on their favorite book character.

• Practice wearing the mask at home to help your child get used to it.

How can I talk to my child about wearing a mask?

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that for children under the age of 3, it's best to answer their questions simply in language they understand. If they ask about why people are wearing masks, explain that sometimes people wear them when they are sick, and when they are all better, they stop wearing them.

For children over the age of 3, the AAP recommends you focus on germs. Explain that germs are special to your own body. Some germs are good and some are bad. The bad ones can make you sick. Since we can't always tell which are good or bad, the masks help make sure you keep those germs away from your own body.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.