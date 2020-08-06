Toxic chemicals may be in fast food wrappers and take-out containers, report says

Vote with pocketbook

What's to be done? As it turns out, consumers have a lot of clout when it comes to voting with their pocketbooks.

"When the consumer pushes back, it makes a difference," Birnbaum said. "For example, Home Depot announced last year they were no longer going to sell stain-resistant carpeting because they were getting push back from buyers."

"The same happened with flame retardants in mattresses, about 10 or 15 years ago, when people said I don't want to find flame retardant in my mattress," she added. "And the reason the FDA finally banned BPA from baby bottles and sippy cups was because new mothers were saying, 'I don't want BPA near my baby,' and refusing to buy things with it."

Trasande agrees: "The few data that have been published have driven relatively rapid change. I remember when one of the reports came out about two supermarket chains with their buffet-style food packaging. And literally weeks later on Instagram and Facebook, they announced they had swapped out their materials for PFAS-free.

"We know that companies respond to consumer concerns because they're tied to profit margin and market share," Trasande said.