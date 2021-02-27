Updegraff Memorial Blood Drive planned

ASHMORE — In loving memory of Kyle Updegraff, the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Ashmore Community Center Gym, 211 S. Illinois St.
Updegraff died due to complications from the H1N1 virus. Those who knew him best said he was a generous and caring young man always willing to help out others in need. The family hopes that others will follow his example and donate in memory of their loved one and to benefit others.
Updegraff grew up in the Ashmore-Charleston area. He went to Charleston High School, Lake Land College, Illinois State University, graduating in 1999. He was also a grain purchaser for Total Grain Marketing and an active member of the Ashmore Masonic Lodge, Corn Belt Shrine Club, and the Coles County Farm Bureau. He died March 11, 2016.
For more information, contact Deb Magee, donor account manager, American Red Cross Blood Services, 603 Eden Ave., Effingham, at 217-663-4343 or at deborah.magee@redcross.org.