VitalSkin Dermatology to hold free spot check event

MATTOON — Jennifer Slater, PA-C and the team at VitalSkin Dermatology will provide free skin cancer spot checks on Friday, July 9 at their practice located at 917 Remington Rd. in Mattoon.

“Skin cancer has become the most common form of cancer in our country. It’s estimated that one person dies from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, each hour,” said Slater. “But when found early, skin cancer is highly treatable. With our free spot checks, we want to help protect the health of this community, especially with those who may not have regular skin checks. If we can identify the signs of skin cancer early, we can help save lives.”

During the spot check, the VitalSkin team will check a concerning spot and advise if further evaluation or action is needed. The free spot checks are open to the public and will be provided by appointment only. To schedule your free spot check on Friday, July 9, please call 217-205-3376.

VitalSkin’s free spot check event will support skin cancer awareness, which aims to create a world without skin cancer through public awareness, community outreach programs and services, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.

For more information on the free spot check event or if you have any questions, please call the practice at 217-205-3376. Should a participant’s free spot check result in recommended further treatment, the practice accepts the following insurances: Aetna, BCBS IL, Cigna, Health Alliance, Health Link, Humana, United Healthcare, Medicare and VA Community Care.

