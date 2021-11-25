Watch now: 351 runners start Thanksgiving with 10th annual Mattoon YMCA Turkey Trot

MATTOON — For a decade now, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA has been getting a steadily increasing number of community members to add a pre-dawn run to their list of Thanksgiving traditions.

The YMCA held its 10th annual Bare Bones 5-Mile Turkey Trot at 6 a.m. Thursday and drew an event record 351 participants, said Membership & Community Programs Director Sarah Dowell. Many of the runners are drawn by the chance to take part in a fun group activity with family and friends on Thanksgiving in a non-competitive road run.

"That's why its 'bare bones." It's not a competition. It's just an opportunity to get out and move your body," Dowell said.

In addition, Dowell said the Turkey Trot is also a draw because participants get to run through the Lightworks displays at Peterson Park before dawn while the Christmas decorations there are illuminated by city park crews. Lightworks is usually only accessible as a drive-through event.

"We love doing the Peterson Park Christmas lights. We love seeing the lights there," said returning Turkey Trot participant Nikki Wickline of Sullivan. Wickline said she and her friends have learned over the years to take selfies during their first lap through Lightworks because the sun is rising by the time of their second lap.

Wickline said she missed the 2020 Turkey Trot because of cancer but is doing well now and was happy to return. She was accompanied this year by her 9-year-old daughter, Kylie, a first-time participant in the Thanksgiving run. Kylie said, "I want to spend time with her and run."

Dowell said the 2021 Turkey Trot also drew a larger than usual number of children with their families. Those youths included 11-year-old Caden and 9-year-old Kennedy running with their mother, Melissa Wirth of Mattoon. Wirth said she has fun running in the dark and seeing the festive lights every year, so she was glad Caden and Kennedy joined her this year.

Both siblings said they like running. Caden pursued that interested this fall during his first season with the St. John's Lutheran School cross country team.

"I can run with my friends and know I am exercising, too," Caden said.

Tim and Monica Miller of Humboldt have stepped up their fitness routine by working with YMCA personal trainer Cory Scharwarth. Monica Miller said Scharwarth inspires them to work an extra workout into their schedule if possible, which they did this week with the Turkey Trot. She said she was able to balance the run with her plans for hosting Thanksgiving dinner because she prepared some food ahead of time and because her guests are also bringing dishes.

The Millers said Scharwarth has been a great encourager and motivator, so they and their fellow students decided to return the favor by recruiting him to run with them Thursday morning in his first Turkey Trot. Scharwarth said he was proud to see his students taking part in the 5-mile run.

All proceeds of the Turkey Trot benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All program, which provides financial assistance for community members in need to take part in YMCA activities.

"We are really happy to make sure we don't turn anyone away based on financial need," Dowell said.

