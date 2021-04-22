Watch now: At-home COVID tests are hitting the shelves of major retailers. Here's what you need to know.

BLOOMINGTON — A year ago, there was no getting around it.
Getting a COVID-19 test involved going somewhere — a mass testing site or perhaps a health care provider.
Now, major retail pharmacies are selling consumers a new idea: Test yourself at home. Doing so will cost, but retailers like CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Schnucks all have rolled out some brand of at-home testing, available for purchase over the counter, no prescription needed.
CVS and Walmart are now stocking Illinois-based Abbott's BinaxNOW antigen test, which won emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration earlier this week. CVS also started selling tests from Australian company Ellume in some of its stores, pledging to make that test — which received its EUA in December — available for purchase online in "coming weeks." Both of those tests are in the $20 range.
Prior to this week, Walgreens had been selling Labcorp's at-home test collection kit — designed for results to be sent to a laboratory and tracked via a smartphone app — for around $123; Schnucks has been selling an antigen test from USA Medical LLC for around $80.
In some cities, DoorDash will even deliver a COVID test on the same day.
In most cases, purchasers should be able to bill their insurance for that out-of-pocket cost, since most companies are required to cover FDA-authorized COVID tests.
But why would someone want an at-home option, as vaccination rates increase and free sites still exist?
"We're not out of the woods yet," said Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories. "People are still going to want to get COVID tests."
It's a sentiment shared by the federal government: In February, White House COVID-19 Response Team member Andy Slavitt called at-home testing "one of the key steps to getting back to normal life." In March, President Joe Biden's administration said it would allocate $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan to COVID testing, aiming to get schools reopened sooner. Also in March, the FDA announced it was "streamlining" the emergency authorization process to make more tests available.
But a glut in options doesn't mean all tests are made equal.
Rossi, who admittedly has a vested interest in molecular testing, said it's likely that some people who take antigen COVID tests will come out with false positives or negatives, given that type of test's reliability. Antigen tests look for a specific kind of protein to detect the presence of the coronavirus, while polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests have proven to be more sensitive and work by searching for genetic material specific to coronavirus. That's what the Labcorp Pixel test uses, and part of the reason it's more expensive than some of its counterparts.
At-home antigen tests, however, provide testers a result in a matter of minutes — part of the appeal.
"They're intended to be used for symptomatic screening — to give somebody a quick, 'Hey, I think you have a problem,' or, "Hey, I don't think you do,'" Rossi said. "Then we still need to send you to your gold standard PCR test to follow up to make sure you're definitively positive."
Reditus, too, plans to be among those offering an at-home option. Although not for sale yet — "hopefully in the next week or so," Rossi said — Reditus' test is molecular, meaning people collect their "specimen" and send it back for Reditus for processing. The company is awaiting its EUA from the federal government, a matter Rossi said he hopes will be taken care of soon.
In the meantime, the McLean County Health Department said it's relying on people who take at-home antigen tests to report their results.
"Our recommendation (is to) call the MCHD Contact Tracing Department at (213) 777-1999," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. Then "call their primary care provider (and) immediately arrange for a PCR test."