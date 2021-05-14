Watch now: Coles County business owners react to mask rule being lifted

MATTOON — Coles County business owners and others spent Friday gauging the impact of new federal guidelines that say fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people Thursday still to wear masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But the new federal guidance says fully vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor settings and no longer need to physically distance from others. Exceptions include public transportation, planes, hospitals, doctors offices and prisons.
All the employees in Mark's My Store in Mattoon have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and owner Mark Elliott has no plans to enforce mask-wearing on customers if they choose to follow the new CDC guidelines.
“I think it's a great thing,” Elliott said of the CDC's announcement. “It's time for us to move on. Those that have been vaccinated feel like we're protected.”
If customers who haven't been vaccinated are coming in without masks, he said, he won't have any way of knowing, but because he and his staff are vaccinated, he feels safe. And if people want to continue to wear a mask, vaccinated or not, that's up to them, he said.
“I think the CDC releasing the guidelines for reduced mask-wearing is great for our local community,” said Ed Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. “I hope people understand that many businesses will still require mask-wearing, whether it's due to a corporate decision or to protect their associates. I just want people to please be considerate to those organizations that still require masks. Please be kind, patient and understanding with these employees who work at these businesses. They're not only shorthanded, they will have to continue to ask people to wear masks and the hope is that people understand and are cooperative with the owners' decisions.”
He's already heard from some local businesses that they plan to continue to require masks, such as the YMCA, because they can't check that every person who enters is vaccinated, and until the CDC removes the mask requirement entirely, they plan to require them.
“I hope that, based on the new guidelines, this will increase vaccinations,” Dowd said. “People will understand better than vaccinations equal less restrictions.”
About a dozen states have announced plans to drop mask mandates. Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for Illinois J.B. Pritzker, on Friday said the governor is changing his executive orders regarding mask use as well.
"The governor believes firmly in following the science and is working to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people. The scientists' message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more," she said.
Friday was also the first day Illinois has lifted various COVID related capacity limits. The state is poised to lift all restrictions next month if infection rates continue to improve.
Several major chains, including Home Depot and grocer Kroger Co., announced that they would keep mask mandates in place for now. HSHS Medical Group, which also operates Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, also said they would still require masking.
“This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer, in a statement.
Shelbyville's Main Street School Principal Ryan Scott said he follows the rules wherever he is. If a mask is required, he wears it, and at school, he enforces the current guidelines. If the guidelines change, he's comfortable following the new ones.
“When I am not in my role (as principal) and a customer at a store, for example, I do not wear my mask and I am comfortable with what others decide to do,” Scott said. “This is only if it is not posted or I am not asked to wear a mask.”