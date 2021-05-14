Watch now: Coles County business owners react to mask rule being lifted

If customers who haven't been vaccinated are coming in without masks, he said, he won't have any way of knowing, but because he and his staff are vaccinated, he feels safe. And if people want to continue to wear a mask, vaccinated or not, that's up to them, he said.

“I think the CDC releasing the guidelines for reduced mask-wearing is great for our local community,” said Ed Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. “I hope people understand that many businesses will still require mask-wearing, whether it's due to a corporate decision or to protect their associates. I just want people to please be considerate to those organizations that still require masks. Please be kind, patient and understanding with these employees who work at these businesses. They're not only shorthanded, they will have to continue to ask people to wear masks and the hope is that people understand and are cooperative with the owners' decisions.”