Watch now: Coles County experts offer advice on keep New Year's resolutions

Cory Scharwarth, the YMCA's lead personal trainer, said the "big one" for an exercise program is to "know your 'why.'" Ask yourself what the reason is for wanting to start exercising — overall health, self esteem, reducing pain — as use that as a motivation, he said.

"If you have a deeper purpose, you're more likely to keep to it," Scharwarth said.

Goals are vital to approaching an exercise program or anything that changes behavior, he also said, but they don't have to be too specific.

A goal of going to the gym three times a week might be better than setting one of losing 25 pounds, but leading to the same results, Scharwarth said.

Hayden added that it's best to look at the long term and not get discouraged if there's no instant gratification. You can also use such things as how clothes fit or other "indicators of success" instead of just how many pounds you've lost, she also said.

Tozer said another thing to consider is boredom with routines that can develop to work on resolutions. A routine can start to feel boring after a couple of months, even if they've led to some success, he said.