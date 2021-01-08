Watch now: Coles County experts offer advice on keep New Year's resolutions

MATTOON — It wasn't actually a New Year's resolution, but Myra Taylor has stuck with an exercise program for a few months and has some idea on how others can stay with them, too.
"Every day's a new year," said Taylor, who started a training program at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA in June, a few months after she became "fed up" with other ways she tried to get fit.
One local health care professional said starting to diet and exercise is the most frequently adopted New Year's resolution, and joined others in adding that some flexibility in the pursuer's attitude can help. Taylor agreed.
"Don't beat yourself up if you miss a day, but try not to miss a day," she said.
We're now a bit more than a week into 2021. Based on averages, in the next three weeks or so about three-quarters of the people who made New Year's resolutions will have stopped working on them.
That's what Michael Tozer, outpatient therapist at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said about resolutions' success, adding that it's not really best to use the start of another year as a mark for the attempt.
"I don't think it makes it any better," he said. "Whenever you decide to do something, just start doing it."
Tozer also said a common mistake with New Year's resolutions or similar decisions is feeling "the need to do something drastic." Smaller changes can often bring better results, he said.
Emily Hayden, the YMCA's wellness director, had much the same message about using Jan. 1 as a starting point and taking on too much.
"We're all kind of re-evaluating our health at the beginning of the year," she said. "We're super-motivated at the first of the year but if a goal is too big, it becomes too taxing."
With some programs at the YMCA, clients are advised to first identify the personal habits they want to change, Hayden said. Then, they're told to pick one or two to work on modifying right away instead of "completely scrapping" them all, she explained.
Tozer also mentioned that approach, suggesting that someone who decides to start exercising probably shouldn't add quitting smoke as a goal at the same time, for example.
"It's better to choose one than try to do it all," he said. "It's better to do one thing than to do no things."
Cory Scharwarth, the YMCA's lead personal trainer, said the "big one" for an exercise program is to "know your 'why.'" Ask yourself what the reason is for wanting to start exercising — overall health, self esteem, reducing pain — as use that as a motivation, he said.
"If you have a deeper purpose, you're more likely to keep to it," Scharwarth said.
Goals are vital to approaching an exercise program or anything that changes behavior, he also said, but they don't have to be too specific.
A goal of going to the gym three times a week might be better than setting one of losing 25 pounds, but leading to the same results, Scharwarth said.
Hayden added that it's best to look at the long term and not get discouraged if there's no instant gratification. You can also use such things as how clothes fit or other "indicators of success" instead of just how many pounds you've lost, she also said.
Tozer said another thing to consider is boredom with routines that can develop to work on resolutions. A routine can start to feel boring after a couple of months, even if they've led to some success, he said.
Helping avoid that can be as simple as not using the same gym for every exercise session or mixing in outdoor exercise if the weather allows, Tozer said.
After diet and exercise, the most common New Year's resolution is to work on finances, he said. Similar approaches can apply with that goal, such as "splurging a little bit on yourself" once you've save a certain amount of money.
"Little things go a lot farther than we realize," he said.