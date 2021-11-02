Watch now: Coles County healthcare providers preparing for children's COVID-19 vaccine

MATTOON — Kids got the nod to roll up their sleeves for a COVID jab on Tuesday, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted unanimously to authorize smaller-dosed Pfizer shots for children aged 5 to 11.

The 14-0 vote of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which was expected to be signed off on by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, means that inoculations can begin as soon as Wednesday. It does not mandate inoculation, but simply declares it safe, as one ACIP member noted after voting.

Approval had long been anticipated, and medical professionals have encouraged it as the delta variant encroached on younger populations once thought to be immune to the coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots, which are one-third the size of those given to adults, for emergency use last week.

Sarah Bush Lincoln, the Coles County Health Department and other area healthcare providers have been preparing for the possible federal authorization.

If approved in the near term, Sarah Bush Lincoln reported that the health system's first doses will be administered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic. Appointments are necessary. Community members are advised to call 217 238-3000 to make the appointment for those ages 5 to 11. The second dose is expected to be administered Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Coles County Health Department started planning in anticipation of the vaccine's approval and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Part of the planning was ordering the pediatric vaccine from the Illinois Department of Public Health, but a few steps need to take place before the vaccines can be delivered to the health department and vaccine clinic dates can be set.

"The health department can only order COVID vaccines when CDC makes them available to (the Illinois Department of Public Health)," said Lisa Sorenson, the director of nursing at the health department.

Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids' arms by midweek.

By vaccinating children, the U.S. hopes to head off another coronavirus wave during the cold-weather months when people spend more time indoors and respiratory illnesses can spread more easily. Cases have been declining for weeks, but the virus has repeatedly shown its ability to stage a comeback and more easily transmissible mutations are a persistent threat.

“The FDAs approval of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for administration in kids ages 5-11 has the potential to have a major positive impact - not only for the health and safety of individual children, but also on the pandemic as a whole," said Sarah Overton, chief nursing officer for OSF Multi-Specialty Services. "We are eagerly anticipating the endorsement through the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practice (Tuesday or Wednesday) to finalize this option for younger children."

OSF HealthCare, which has area facilities including a hospital in Urbana and a OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic in Mattoon, is working on implementing the process for administering the low-dose vaccine to children age 5-11 both within its OSF Medical Group Clinics and to the community at large

"We are continuing to meet with our local health departments and regional superintendents on other community vaccination efforts for partnership and collaboration," Overton said. "Within OSF Healthcare, we are encouraging our patients and families to get a dose wherever they can, and not delay if they can obtain the appropriate vaccine dose.”

The Tribune News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.