Watch now: Coles County sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional 13 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported Tuesday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total to 5,280, an announcement from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, five county residents are hospitalized and 136 are recovering from the disease, according to the announcement. Also, 5,050 have recovered and 89 are deceased, the department reported.

Also Tuesday, hospitalizations and positivity rates for COVID-19 in Illinois continued on a steady decline, decreasing for the 13th straight week.

As of Monday night, the state reported 1,488 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 361 in intensive care unit beds and 172 on ventilators.

On a weekly average basis, hospitalizations declined sharply once again for the period from Monday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 21. For that period, the state saw an average 1,603 hospital beds in use for COVID-19 per day, a decrease of 329, or 17%, from the one-week period prior.