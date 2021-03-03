Watch now: Crossing Healthcare in Decatur to be part of vaccine pilot program, could be expanded to mass site

Crossing CEO Tanya Andricks, local public health officials and state and local elected officials made the request in a letter to letter sent to Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday.

Andricks, in an interview Wednesday, noted that many people from surrounding counties work in Decatur. And allowing them to be vaccinated in Macon County could ease the burden on overwhelmed health departments in smaller surrounding counties.

She said they have the capacity to administer between 2,000 and 4,000 doses per week without making any major modifications. And if necessary, they can expand even beyond that by working with other healthcare organizations in the community.

"The only drawback for us locally is access to vaccine," Andricks said. "We have logistics and we have the ability to get vaccine into arms, we really just need the vaccine."