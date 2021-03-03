Watch now: Crossing Healthcare in Decatur to be part of vaccine pilot program, could be expanded to mass site

DECATUR — Crossing Healthcare in Decatur will administer vaccines as part of a pilot program to increase equity in distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Wednesday.
The Decatur health provider was one of five federally qualified health centers along with five safety net hospitals across the state chosen to participate in the program, which is meant to increase vaccine access to providers interacting with marginalized populations.
The state will provide each site with 300 to 500 doses of vaccine per week beyond the allocation already going to local health departments and pharmacies.
“This new pilot program builds on robust efforts by the administration to ensure equity is at the center of the state’s Vaccine Administration Plan," Pritzker said in a statement. "By partnering with providers in underserved communities we can reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure we are reaching Illinoisans in the communities they call home.”
Currently, vaccine appointments at Crossing are only open to Macon County residents, but that could soon change as the health provider has also requested that the state designate it a mass vaccination site that could serve the surrounding region.
Crossing CEO Tanya Andricks, local public health officials and state and local elected officials made the request in a letter to letter sent to Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday.
Andricks, in an interview Wednesday, noted that many people from surrounding counties work in Decatur. And allowing them to be vaccinated in Macon County could ease the burden on overwhelmed health departments in smaller surrounding counties.
She said they have the capacity to administer between 2,000 and 4,000 doses per week without making any major modifications. And if necessary, they can expand even beyond that by working with other healthcare organizations in the community.
"The only drawback for us locally is access to vaccine," Andricks said. "We have logistics and we have the ability to get vaccine into arms, we really just need the vaccine."
Crossing will put all available appointments on their website. Those who cannot use online scheduling or do not have access to the Internet can call the clinic at 217-877-9117.
In addition to Crossing, here are the others participating in the pilot program:
Cook and Collar counties:
• Family Christian Health Center, Cook County
• Chicago Behavioral Hospital, Cook County
• AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, DuPage County
• Lake County Health Department and FQHC, Lake County
Metro East:
• Touchessstte Regional Hospital, St. Clair County
Southern Illinois:
• Rural Health, Inc., Union County
• SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Marion County
Quad Cities:
• Community Health Care, Inc., Rock Island County