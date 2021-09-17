Watch now: Donors needed to keep blood supply flowing in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Blood centers around the nation are in urgent need of donors, and the Coles County area is no different.

In response, both the American Red Cross and Impact Life have each been holding blood donation drives in various locations in the area.

Charleston native Scott Stevens gave blood at a drive at the Charleston VFW hosted by the American Red Cross on Aug. 24.

"There are lots of ways that people can give back, and this one is pretty simple," said Stevens. "Somebody else is doing all of the work and there's a lot of people in hospitals that need the blood donation."

Stevens has donated around two and a half gallons of blood, and tries to donate as often as he can.

Blood donated to both of these organizations ends up assisting in a wide variety of procedures, locally and throughout the nation.

Keeping that in mind, which agency a donor chooses impacts where the blood goes.

The American Red Cross holds blood drives, and that blood is usually taken to locations in several parts of the country. Hospitals in Coles County and surrounding areas hardly ever receive blood from the Red Cross, instead receiving from ImpactLife, a local agency.

Donors, therefore, can choose whether to donate blood to people who are far away or to local patients based on demand and their own motivation.

From donor to receiver

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center uses somewhere between eight to 15 units of blood per day, said Tim O’Neal with SBL’s blood bank. The hospital keeps about 65 units of blood handy.

Almost no blood ever goes to waste, said O’Neal. If units are reaching their shelf-life, ImpactLife is often able to take them to another hospital, where they can be put to use.

ImpactLife, the regional blood donation service, supplies all of the blood for Sarah Bush Lincoln and surrounding hospitals. It is the result of a merger between three different community blood groups that chose to work together.

“They do a great job,” said O’Neal.

These are life-saving transfusions that cannot be easily replaced with other treatments. The patients with the most need for blood are cancer patients, said O’Neal, because they require platelet and red cell transfusions while undergoing treatment.

The need for blood for these cancer patients is unlike those for patients who have suffered an accident, such as a car crash. The need for blood is constant.

‘We don’t cry wolf’

“For some of our blood types, we are in a one-day supply right now,” said Carol Pearson, the donor relations consultant with ImpactLife. “We don't say, ‘Oh, we have an urgent need,’ when we really don't have an urgent need. We don’t cry wolf.”

People might see urgent or “critical need” messages often, though, because there is usually a seasonal drop in donations.

“During the summertime, that's when we see blood donations slow down,” said Drew Brown, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross. “And also during winter time.”

However, the effects of the pandemic have further lowered the turnout for countless blood donation drives.

“The Red Cross has seen the number of blood donors coming out to give dropped by nearly 10 percent,” said Brown. “And this decline in donors is believed to be due to a multiple amount of reasons, including the continued effects of a pandemic, on blood drive cancellations, and donor availability.”

On a national scale, this has led to a need for more donations. A recent call for blood followed the arrival of Hurricane Ida and the impact it had on need and donations.

“Unlike some other medical treatments, blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled,” said Brown. “So it's really the generosity of those donors who come out and roll up their sleeves that make a big difference.”

The Local Need

There’s always a need for donations from those with O-negative blood types because they are "universal" donors, said O’Neal.

ImpactLife updates which blood types are most needed in a feature on its website.

Locally, since the stock of blood is lower, there is both an immediate need and a need for those who are going to be giving blood over a long term.

“We're always looking to find people that will be regular donors,” said Pearson.

This, sometimes, puts them in minor competition with national organizations, including the American Red Cross.

“The challenge for us, I'll be honest, is Red Cross still does blood drives in our areas and a donor can only give once every eight weeks,” said Pearson. “So they're doing blood drives locally, but that blood doesn't stay local.”

These regular donors are encouraged to donate at one of ImpactLife’s regular locations, so they do not need to wait for a blood drive to donate. One of their locations is in the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

“We need people to donate, and to come out to the mobile drives,” said Pearson. “I'm always looking for groups that will host a drive."

“These numbers continue to grow, so we continue to add hospitals,” said Pearson. “And we continue to expand the other areas.”

