Watch now: National Guard vaccination clinics come to Coles County

MATTOON — The timing worked well all around for Brett and Denise Porter to take advantage of a chance to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.
The Mattoon couple are both school teachers and used their spring break time to get vaccinated during a mobile clinic Illinois National Guard members conducted at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
"We're educators, so it's important," Brett Porter, who teaches at Mattoon Middle School, said of being vaccinated.
The clinic featured the Johnson & Johnson brand of the vaccine that, unlike others, requires only a single dose. For the Porters, that meant no need to schedule times to return for second shots.
"That makes it easier," said Denise Porter, a teacher at St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon. "We don't have to miss a day."
Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams have been conducting clinics since last month, and another at SBLHC was set for Saturday.
Working with local health departments, the Guard organizes the clinics to increase the number of vaccinations in the state, particularly in rural areas.
First Sgt. Jeremy McQuality with the 3637th Maintenance Co. based in Springfield said a total of 36 guard members worked at Friday's clinic. He said previous locations for clinics have included theaters, airports and manufacturing plants.
"We've gone around to a number of different sites," he said.
In addition to the benefit of getting more people vaccinated, the clinics have also helped the guard members gain experience, "their version of deployment," he added.
"It's been fantastic," McQuality said. "The soldiers have been fantastic and love being on a mission and helping local communities."
The vaccinations were by appointment and there were 1,000 available for each day of the clinic. Just more than 1,500 appointments had been filled by Friday and some appointment times were still available.
The site for the online registration is https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/0d751a4a-cc7e-4664-bdc7-71ca10787536/.
On Friday, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said the Illinois Department of Public Health chose the dates for the clinics.
The departments then organized the clinics with SBLHC and set up the online registration, she said.
"It's gone very smoothly," Stenger said.
She said she was "very pleased" to be able to vaccinate such a large number of people and that eligibility for the clinics was expanded to all Illinois residents 18 and older, not only Coles County residents.
"Any vaccine to the area is helping us get to that herd immunity," she said. "The opportunity to vaccinate 2,000 more people means that much more."
The clinics also marked the first time the single-dose brand of the vaccine was used in Coles County, something Stenger said she was "very excited" to see.
She said the one-shot vaccination is better for a variety of people such as students, the homeless, the homebound and people in custody.
The number of people expected to be vaccinated during the two days is similar to earlier ones that SBLHC has conducted, hospital clinic director Julie Kastl said.
"We're very appreciative of this additional opportunity," she said.
Kastl said the hospital has conducted 44 vaccination clinics since vaccines became available. Some second-dose clinics are scheduled for next week and more clinics will be arranged "until there's no longer a need," she said.