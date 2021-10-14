Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln works to keep cancer screenings a priority amid pandemic

MATTOON — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in full swing, prompting more patients to book early screenings to detect cancer in its early stages.

Nationwide, this is a relief to a pressing issue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in late June 2020 that the pandemic caused a drop in early cancer screenings. The most heavily impacted tests were those for cervical and breast cancers: These tests declined across the nation by 84% and 87%, respectively, in April 2020.

“It is beneficial for a woman over the age of 40 to get a screening mammogram every year, that way we can detect breast cancer earlier,” said Alexis Dean, a mammography technologist at Sarah Bush Lincoln’s women’s imaging department.

The concern, said the CDC report, was that the drop in screenings could have caused “delayed diagnoses, poor health consequences, and an increase in cancer disparities among women already experiencing health inequities.”

While these numbers are concerning, those with Sarah Bush Lincoln believe there’s no immediate cause for alarm.

“There are several articles predicting that there'll be more cancers in later stages as time goes on for people who did not do their screens,” said Stacia Goings, director of SBL’s women’s imaging department. “But we haven't really seen any evidence of that yet.”

The women’s imaging department oversees mammograms, ultrasounds and similar screenings important to detecting early stages of cancers.

The department did see a sharp decline in April 2020, just like the rest of the country, said Goings.

“Most of the population was taking heed of the advice to stay at home and stopped booking appointments and things like that,” she said.

Not surprisingly, COVID has taken the attention of many departments in the hospital, including the imaging department.

"We did a lot more chest X-rays," said Goings. "We were helping in the diagnosis process and continual monitoring of people who were continuing to have problems."

Meanwhile, doctors in the cancer care center, which currently treats about 150 individuals with radiation medical oncology, worked to maintain constant care throughout the pandemic, said Dr. Seong Cho.

However, once the wave of shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and other precautions eased, the hospital’s outreach methods kicked into gear. Patients received emails, text messages and reminders to schedule their preventative screenings.

The women's imaging department also continued to operate a mobile mammogram center, which allowed access for patients who were not able to go to the hospital.

The women's imaging department is now reporting a relatively normal booking pattern, seeing between 35 and 40 patients every day. The department can see a maximum of 45 patients per day.

As the pandemic slows and patients return their attention to cancer awareness, Sarah Bush Lincoln's imaging department is now looking to make lung cancer screenings more accessible to Medicare recipients.

"The criteria is about to change," said Goings. "And I think it's going to encompass more people."

