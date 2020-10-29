Watch now: Vaccine available but prepare for flu season, Coles County health officials say

She said department officials were happy with the turnout for two walk-up and drive-up events for flu shots and COVID-19 testing that took place in Charleston and Mattoon earlier this month.

The department was “very pleased to provide” the services and the people who took advantage of the opportunities seemed “very grateful,” Sorenson also said.

She also urged people to take the same protective measures they’ve been using during the coronavirus pandemic. A flu vaccination is important to help prevent someone from having both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which is possible, she explained.

“This year more than ever it’s more important to get a flu shot,” she said.

Berner said the flu season is generally from October to March but the last few years it’s actually lasted into April and May.

SBLHC did vaccination events for hospital employees and the shots are also offered to patients treated at the hospital, she said. They’re also available from individual health care providers and some pharmacies.