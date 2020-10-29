 Skip to main content
Watch now: Vaccine available but prepare for flu season, Coles County health officials say
Watch now: Vaccine available but prepare for flu season, Coles County health officials say

Now that it’s time to get a flu shot, people should already be well practiced at some of the other things to do now that the flu season’s here.

Many things — frequent hand washing, sanitizing surfaces and staying home when feeling sick — that help with preventing COVID-19 are good for stopping the flu as well, Lynn Berner says.

“If it’s going to fight COVID, it’s going to fight the flu,” said Berner, nurse and infection preventionist at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

But with the flu there is a vaccine, and it’s readily available to the hospital’s patients and to the public.

“We haven’t had any trouble getting it here,” Berner said.

SBLHC was able to reduce the number of suppliers from which it purchased the vaccine because there’s been no shortage of it, hospital pharmacy Director Matt Clifton said. The hospital usually orders the vaccine a year in advance and can adjust the order if needed, he added.

“The supply is fine right now,” he said.

The Coles County Health Department also still has a supply of vaccine and is considering more ways to help the public get vaccinated, department Nursing Director Lisa Sorenson said.

Download PDF Flu, cold and COVID-19 symptoms

She said department officials were happy with the turnout for two walk-up and drive-up events for flu shots and COVID-19 testing that took place in Charleston and Mattoon earlier this month.

The department was “very pleased to provide” the services and the people who took advantage of the opportunities seemed “very grateful,” Sorenson also said.

She also urged people to take the same protective measures they’ve been using during the coronavirus pandemic. A flu vaccination is important to help prevent someone from having both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which is possible, she explained.

“This year more than ever it’s more important to get a flu shot,” she said.

Berner said the flu season is generally from October to March but the last few years it’s actually lasted into April and May.

SBLHC did vaccination events for hospital employees and the shots are also offered to patients treated at the hospital, she said. They’re also available from individual health care providers and some pharmacies.

It’s especially important for people who work in health care and other essential workers, as well as those at risk for severe illness, to get vaccinated, Berner said.

She also mentioned the flu season coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic and said “it’s more important than ever” for everyone age 6 months and older to be vaccinated.

Being vaccinated and preventing flu cases mean less of a demand on health care systems at the time of the pandemic, she noted.

There’s vaccine available without certain ingredients for use with people with allergies, she added.

Berner said she recommends online information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the “best resource” on the flu as well as COVID-19.

The flu information can be found by searching “fluview” and it includes a map on flu activity, which this week showed minimal activity in Illinois and low to minimal case numbers across the country.

ONLINE:

Lynn Berner talks about the importance of getting a flu shot at jg-tc.com.

