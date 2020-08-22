When it comes to food safety, keep an eye on that potato salad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raise your hand if you have gone to a picnic. Did you eat deviled eggs and potato salad after it had been out all day with the heat and flies? I have. I also drank out of a garden hose! It’s amazing we all survived those dangerous days of picnics on the grass. Back yard barbecues are different now. With the rise of over use of hand sanitizers, allergies and compromised immune systems, we may all find ourselves at risk. Here are few myths busters to keep you safe this summer and all year.

Should you wash your fruits and vegetables? The simple answer is, yes. There are three types of contaminates that could be on food that include chemicals (pesticides); physical contaminates (dirt) and bacteria (germs). Always rinse your fruits and vegetables even if it says “prewashed” or if they are organic. The food may be pesticide free, but may have dirt and bacteria say Peter Cassell, spokesman for the FDA. Fruits and veggies have nooks and crannies that you cannot take a scrub brush to. Try it on a strawberry or a raspberry. It just doesn’t work. Washing also protects you even if you don’t eat the skin, because when you cut or peel into it, you may transfer the germs to the part you eat. Simple water will suffice. Remember to wash only items you plan to eat right away. When you wash and store, some items will begin bacteria growth since you have washed any preservatives off.