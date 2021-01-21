Where and how to get a COVID test in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Unsure how COVID testing works in Coles County? Here’s what you need to know:

First, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.

Someone exposed to a person who might have COVID-19 but hasn't developed symptoms should wait five to seven days before being tested, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.

A person who develops mild symptoms should also wait a few days to be tested so enough virus is in the person's system to detect if it is COVID-19, she also said.

Anyone with more severe symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible, Stenger said.

COVID TESTING SITES

• CVS Decatur: Appointment required. Referral is not required, but tests are limited to certain patients. Call (217) 258-2929.

• Carle Mattoon on Hurst: Testing is available for all patients, but an appointment is required. The testing location is in the main building on Hurst Drive. Individuals must contact the COVID Hotline at (217) 902-6100 for approval.