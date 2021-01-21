Where to get vaccines in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Illinois has made COVID vaccinations available to health care workers and employees at long-term care facilities, representing roughly 850,000 people.

The next phase will include residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase.

The next phase, representing 3.2 million residents, includes the elderly and essential workers such as first responders, public transit employees and grocery store workers.

VACCINATION SITES

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Carle Mattoon on Hurst Drive are the only current Coles County locations where vaccines are being administered.

The Coles County Health Department receives weekly allotments of the vaccine and is distributing them to the health care providers, department Administrator Diana Stenger said.

Vaccinations in the county are following state requirements, namely administering the vaccine to those in the first phases, Stenger said. Mostly, health care workers and people age 65 and older are currently being vaccinated.

Stenger said the health department is working with the health care providers on how to schedule vaccinations for those in the qualifying phases.