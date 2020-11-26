YMCA adapts to new regulations

Like many local businesses, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are working feverishly to comply with state regulations for COVID-19 prevention so that they can keep their doors open.
The Wellness Centers at both facilities will remain open.
“We are currently limited to 25% capacity,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “Wellness Center attendants are on duty at all times in order to ensure compliance with cleaning and capacity requirements in order to keep our members and guests safe and healthy.”
Due to a state mandate, masks are required at all times — inside and outside the wellness center, including during physical activity.
“We know this is an adjustment for some of our members,” Angela Hampton, YMCA marketing director said. “We hope that our Y family can work together to comply for a short time until these temporary measures are lifted.”
All equipment in the centers is properly spaced and YMCA employees clean constantly throughout the day. “We’re proud that our members consistently tell us that they feel completely safe working out at the Y,” Fairchild said. More information on they Y’s COVID-19 prevention strategies and policies is available at www.mattoonymca.org or www.nealcenterymca.org.
The new state restrictions require that Aqua Aerobics classes, group swim lessons and swim team are temporarily cancelled. However, the pools at both YMCA facilities remain open for individual aquatics activities. Lane reservations are still required and can be made up to 72 hours in advance. Two people from the same household may share a lane. Private swim lessons are also available and can be scheduled by contacting Austin Birch at (217) 234-9494 or abirch@mattoonymca.org, or by visiting www.mattoonymca.org.
In-person land and aqua classes are temporarily cancelled at fitness facilities across the state, but the Y has a brand new method for members to continue enjoying their favorite classes.
Support Local Journalism
“We are so excited to announce the launch of our Virtual Y this week,” Hampton said. “Our members will be able to continue working out wherever they are and whenever they want, with their favorite local instructors.” The Virtual Y is free for current members. Some classes will be offered live on the platform at their regular times and days.
The walking tracks and gyms at both facilities are still open. While pick-up sports are prohibited by government regulations, gyms are open for individual practice or workouts. Masks and social distancing are required.
With guidance from city officials, the annual Bare Bones Turkey Trot will still be held on Thanksgiving Day. According to government regulations, masks are required for outdoor fitness activities, so one will be provided in each race packet. There will be no gathering in the Y lobby, so participants should plan to wait outside or in their car until the race starts. “We are so grateful for the city’s support of this race,” Community Programs Director, Sarah Dowell said. “We know our community needs some joy right now, and this is a wonderful annual tradition for local families.”
The annual Early Bird Wellness Event has been cancelled, but the Y will be offering virtual versions of their group fitness classes through the Virtual Y on Thanksgiving morning.
Organized indoor sports have been suspended by the state, which means that there will be no youth basketball, adult tennis, pickleball or basketball at the Y until restrictions are lifted. The Y does plan to offer outdoor spring sports as soon as weather permits.
One way that people can continue to achieve their health goals through the pandemic is with personal training. Personal training sessions through the Y can be done in-person or virtually. Visit www.mattoonymca.org and click on personal training to complete an interest form.
Through December 31st, all new members get one month free when they join the Y. “We need our community now more than ever, and we believe our community needs us more than ever,” Hampton said. “We offer Membership for All assistance so that nobody is turned away due to an inability to pay, so we hope that many of our neighbors will give the gift of health this Christmas or join us for their New Year’s resolution.”
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!