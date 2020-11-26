YMCA adapts to new regulations

Like many local businesses, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are working feverishly to comply with state regulations for COVID-19 prevention so that they can keep their doors open.

The Wellness Centers at both facilities will remain open.

“We are currently limited to 25% capacity,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “Wellness Center attendants are on duty at all times in order to ensure compliance with cleaning and capacity requirements in order to keep our members and guests safe and healthy.”

Due to a state mandate, masks are required at all times — inside and outside the wellness center, including during physical activity.

“We know this is an adjustment for some of our members,” Angela Hampton, YMCA marketing director said. “We hope that our Y family can work together to comply for a short time until these temporary measures are lifted.”

All equipment in the centers is properly spaced and YMCA employees clean constantly throughout the day. “We’re proud that our members consistently tell us that they feel completely safe working out at the Y,” Fairchild said. More information on they Y’s COVID-19 prevention strategies and policies is available at www.mattoonymca.org or www.nealcenterymca.org.