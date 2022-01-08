YMCA aims to help improve heart health

MATTOON — According to the American Heart Association, one in three American adults have high blood pressure, but only about half of those people have their condition under control.

The simple process of checking and recording your blood pressure at least twice a month over a period of four months has been shown to lower blood pressure in some people with hypertension.

This statistic inspired the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA to implement the blood pressure self-monitoring program at their facilities. This program is open to the public and does not require a YMCA membership.

“Over the last few years we have offered the YMCA's Diabetes Prevention Program, which is one of the evidence-based health programs offered through Y-USA,” Emily Hayden, YMCA wellness director said. “We have seen such life-changing results with that program that we wanted to give our community even more opportunities to take control of their own health.”

The YMCA's Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program is open to those who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure or are taking medicine for hypertension. It is a four-month program that focuses on regulated home self-monitoring of one's blood pressure with goals of reducing blood pressure, improving blood pressure management, and increasing awareness of triggers that elevate blood pressure.

Participants will gain knowledge to develop healthier eating habits through weekly contact with Healthy Heart Ambassadors and monthly nutrition education seminars.

The Heart Healthy Ambassadors are YMCA employees who have undergone specialized training, and the nutrition education seminars are open to the public. “We have some incredibly compassionate Healthy Heart Ambassadors who are so excited to begin working with program participants,” Hayden said.

The Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program is open to everyone in the community regardless of Y membership, and program fees are discussed individually with interested participants. Some participants may be referred to these programs by their doctor, though a doctor's referral is not required.

More information can be found at www.mattoonymca.org or by calling Emily Haydenat 217-234-9494 or emailing ehayden@mattoonymca.org.

