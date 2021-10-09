YMCA announces 10th annual Turkey Trot

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the 10th anniversary of their Bare Bones 5-Mile Turkey Trot. The non-competitive run is held at 6 a.m. every Thanksgiving at the Mattoon Y.
“Our participants love starting their Thanksgiving morning alongside their family and friends,” Sarah Dowell, YMCA membership director said. “It has become a really treasured tradition for our Y, and our community.”
The five-mile route takes runners through the Mattoon Lightworks display at Peterson Park before sunrise. No results are recorded for the event.
The registration fee for the Bare Bones Turkey Trot is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Participants who register before Sunday, Oct. 31, are guaranteed a long-sleeved technical race shirt. Registrations received after Oct. 31 will receive shirts on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.
All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All scholarship fund, which provides financial support for all membership levels and programs to those who qualify.