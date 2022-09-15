YMCA announces 2022 Last Chance Tri

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the return of the area’s largest triathlon.

The Last Chance Tri will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to race director Sarah Dowell, the event is suitable for new and experienced triathletes.

“We see participants of all ages and abilities at the Last Chance Tri,” Dowell said. “Every year we are so inspired by our triathletes”

The swim portion of the race is held in the indoor pool at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, and the bike and run segments also begin and end at the Y. Participants swim 275 yards, bike 12 miles, and run 3.1 miles.

The event is open to individuals and teams or two or three.

Registration is available online through Friday, Sept. 30, and all participants who are registered by Sept. 15 are guaranteed to receive a shirt. The cost is $65 per person and $150 per team through Saturday, Sept. 24. After that, it increases to $70 per person and $165 per team until race day, at which point it increases to $75 per person and $180 per team.

Awards are presented to overall male and female finishers, the top two participants of each gender and age group, as well as the top two in the Clydesdale and Athena category, which includes men 220 pounds and up, and women 165 pounds and up.