YMCA announces 34th annual Run for the Bagel

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced that the 2021 Run for the Bagel will be held in person on Saturday, July 17.

This is the 34th year for the event that is held in conjunction with the Mattoon Bagelfest. The race offers 5k (3.1 miles) and 10k (6.2 miles) routes that start at KC Summers and wind through Mattoon.

“Over the years we have perfected the race route so that our participants can enjoy some shady and flat roads as they run through town,” Race Director Sarah Dowell said. “Our community loves to come out and cheer on the runners and walkers, which makes it even more fun.”

YMCA Diabetes Prevention program launching Charleston cohort

Participants who register by Thursday, July 1, are guaranteed a race shirt. The shirts, which incorporate a themed bagel design each year, have become collectors items with many participants. This year’s theme is ‘Bagelfest or Bust’ and has a 1970’s feel. “Many of our runners and walkers look forward to adding the bagel shirt to their collection each year,” Dowell said. 

The 34th Annual Run for the Bagel starts at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at KC Summers in Mattoon. Registration is available at www.mattoonymca.org or www.raceentry.com. Questions can be directed to Sarah Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org.

