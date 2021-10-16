YMCA announces annual Thanksgiving events

MATTOON — Families and friends looking for fun holiday traditions can find some at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA. The Early Bird Group Fitness Event at the YMCA is an annual tradition that many local families enjoy as a way to kick-off their Thanksgiving with a healthy activity. Early Bird is free and open to the public, and is offered at both the Mattoon and Neal Center YMCA facilities.

Early Bird includes 45-minute versions of some of the Y’s most popular classes. Members and visitors can make reservations if they wish to guarantee a spot in classes, although reservations are not required.

Registration opens on Friday, Nov. 19, and will remain open until all spaces are filled. The Mattoon Area Family YMCA app can be used to make reservations.

Class offerings include BODYPUMP, Yoga, Cycling, SYNRGY Circuit, TRX, and Drum Fitness. Members and guests may also use the gyms, tracks, and wellness centers at both facilities, and the pool at the Mattoon Y.

Those with questions can call 217-234-9494 in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 in Toledo.

“We love being able to offer this opportunity for fun, friendship, and fitness to our community,” YMCA Group Fitness Coordinator Alex Swango said.

Another holiday tradition in Mattoon is the Bare Bones Turkey Trot at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. The Turkey Trot is a five-mile run that begins at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and winds through the LightWorks display at Peterson Park.

“One of the great things about the Turkey Trot is that it’s non-competitive,” Race Director, Sarah Dowell said. “Everyone goes at their own pace and no results are recorded, so our participants really enjoy the scenery and family time.”

Many people enjoy participating in the Turkey Trot and then taking in some classes at the Early Bird event. Registration for both events is available online at www.mattoonymca.org and in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app.

Registration for the Turkey Trot can also be found at www.raceentry.com. All proceeds from the run benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All program.

