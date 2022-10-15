YMCA announces annual Turkey Trot and early bird events

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the return of their Bare Bones 5-Mile Turkey Trot.

The non-competitive run is held at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Mattoon YMCA. The five-mile route takes runners through the Mattoon Lightworks display at Peterson Park before sunrise. No results are recorded for the event.

The registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Participants who register before Oct. 31 are guaranteed a long-sleeved technical race shirt. Registrations received after Oct. 31 will receive shirts on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

Packet pick-pp will be held at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA from 5 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 5:30 to 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All scholarship fund, which provides financial support for all membership levels and programs to those who qualify. Registration is available at mattoonymca.org or on Race Entry. For more information, call 217-234-9494 or email Sarah Dowell at sdowell@mattoonymca.org.

In addition to the race, both the Mattoon and Toledo YMCA locations will be offering another opportunity for people to squeeze in a workout on Thanksgiving morning.