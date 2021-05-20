YMCA announces Neal Center Summer camp, Lytle Park Triathlon

The Neal Center YMCA Summer Camp has a few rare openings for students ages 5-12 in the Cumberland County area. “Our goal is to provide the most fun and exciting summer camp in the area,” Kayla Kerner, YMCA Youth and Community Director said. “Each week has a new theme, so whether kids come for one week or all summer, they have a blast every day.”
The YMCA Summer Camp seeks to help children make new friends, play, explore, learn and laugh all under the watchful eyes of a compassionate and highly-trained staff. With the goal of creating kind and confident youth, the camp:
● Provides children with new and progressive opportunities and activities that are physically and mentally challenging.
● Encourages children to develop skills that allow them to build positive relationships with others.
● Helps children build positive relationships with adult role models.
● Provides opportunities to accept responsibility, develop leadership skills, cultivate a positive self-image, and serve others.
● Helps youth appreciate and respect the earth and understand their responsibility for the stewardship of the global community.
The YMCA Summer Camp runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. beginning May 21, 2021. Parents must register online in advance in order to guarantee a spot for their child. Campers can attend one or more weeks each summer and do not have to attend every week. Parents are encouraged to register early in order to ensure that a spot is held for the weeks desired.
Each week of camp brings a new theme such as Super Heroes, Animal Planet, Mad Science, and Camp’s Got Talent. Activities will follow the theme of the week, and include water activities and swimming, gardening, fitness classes, field trips, crafts, games, and more.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Kayla Kerner at 217-234-9494 or kkerner@mattoonymca.org, or register at www.mattoonymca.org.
YMCA ANNOUNCES 2021 LYTLE PARK TRIATHLON
The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has also announced that they will hold their 2021 Lytle Park Triathlon in person on Saturday, June 19th. “We were so disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 event,” Race Director Sarah Dowell said. “We know the triathlon community is ready to run, bike, and swim and we can’t wait to give them the opportunity.”
The Lytle Park Tri is a sprint triathlon with a 300 meter swim, 12.5 mile bike ride, and 3.1 mile run. All stages of the race start and end at the park. “Mid-June is the perfect time to be outside enjoying our beautiful town and parks,” Dowell said. “It’s just such a unique experience for triathletes.”
The 2021 Lytle Park Triathlon is USAT Sanctioned. This status means that participants receive inclusion in the USA Triathlon National Ranking System, with the opportunity to qualify for All-American and Honorable Mention Titles. “In order to qualify for the USAT sanctioning, we had to submit things like detailed and updated course maps, event plans, transition area designs, and an emergency and medical plan,” Dowell said. “It ensures that our participants have a safe, fair, and creditable competition environment.”
Participants can register as an individual or as a team. The registration fee is $55 for individuals and $120 for teams. Awards will be given to the top two finishers in each age/gender division. There is no registration on the day of the event, and shirt sizes are guaranteed through June 1. Registration is available online at www.mattoonymca.org.