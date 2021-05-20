YMCA announces Neal Center Summer camp, Lytle Park Triathlon

The Neal Center YMCA Summer Camp has a few rare openings for students ages 5-12 in the Cumberland County area. “Our goal is to provide the most fun and exciting summer camp in the area,” Kayla Kerner, YMCA Youth and Community Director said. “Each week has a new theme, so whether kids come for one week or all summer, they have a blast every day.”

The YMCA Summer Camp seeks to help children make new friends, play, explore, learn and laugh all under the watchful eyes of a compassionate and highly-trained staff. With the goal of creating kind and confident youth, the camp:

● Provides children with new and progressive opportunities and activities that are physically and mentally challenging.

● Encourages children to develop skills that allow them to build positive relationships with others.

● Helps children build positive relationships with adult role models.

● Provides opportunities to accept responsibility, develop leadership skills, cultivate a positive self-image, and serve others.

● Helps youth appreciate and respect the earth and understand their responsibility for the stewardship of the global community.