YMCA announces registration for youth basketball

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced that youth basketball registration is now open to students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

“This is one of our favorite leagues at the Y,” said Alex Carie, sports director. “We love watching our youth develop their skills while they have fun and make friends.”

EIU’s Doudna Fine Arts Center prepares for a month of music in October

Youth basketball leagues are available at both the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo. Registration costs $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members.

Games will be played on Saturdays beginning Nov. 6. Volunteer coaches are always needed for YMCA youth sports, and no experience is necessary. 

A league for students in fourth through eighth grade will begin in January, and registration for that league will begin on Dec 1. Registration and more information is available at www.mattoonymca.org or in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app.

People interested in coaching can reach Carie at acarie@mattoonymca.org or at 217-234-9494. Registration for the youth basketball program ends Monday, Oct. 25.

