MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA have announced the return of their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event will be held from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10 and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Mattoon and Toledo YMCA facilities.

“This event is incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” Emily Hayden, wellness senior program director, said. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the same number the first responders climbed in the World Trade Center.

To reserve a spot, call the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500. The event is free . For more information, visit community events at mattoonymca.org.