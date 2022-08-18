YMCA announces return of 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA have announced the return of their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which will be Sept. 9-12 at both their Mattoon and Toledo facilities.

“This event is incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” said Emily Hayden, senior wellness director. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the same number the first responders climbed in the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Members and non-members can reserve a stair climber for a one-hour time slot in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app, or by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500.