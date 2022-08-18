 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

top story editor's pick

YMCA announces return of 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

  • 0
new-ymca-logo-black-white.jpg

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA have announced the return of their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which will be Sept. 9-12 at both their Mattoon and Toledo facilities.

“This event is incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” said Emily Hayden, senior wellness director. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”

Charleston Public Library to host 'Literature & Libations' fundraiser

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the same number the first responders climbed in the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Members and non-members can reserve a stair climber for a one-hour time slot in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app, or by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500.

The event is free for all participants. For more information, visit Community Events at www.mattoonymca.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Door colors can earn or save you thousands of dollars

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Door colors can earn or save you thousands of dollars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News