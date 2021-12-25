YMCA announces return of Group Fitness Sampler

MATTOON — The YMCA announces the return of their Group Fitness Sampler on Jan. 9.

The Group Fitness Sampler is a free event that allows members and non-members to experience group fitness classes at the YMCA through short 20-minute sessions.

“We know that attending a 60-minute group fitness class can be intimidating regardless of your fitness level,” Alex Swango, YMCA group fitness coordinator said. “The Group Fitness Sampler allows people to experience new formats and environments that could be the key to helping them reach their fitness goals without committing to a longer class.”

Nearly two-thirds of American adults are overweight or obese, and only 23 percent of Americans get enough exercise. According to YMCA Wellness Director Emily Hayden, it’s important to build the frequency of exercise before you build the intensity of your workout.

“People are much more likely to stick with an exercise program if they enjoy their workouts,” Hayden said. “With the variety of group fitness classes at the Y, we think everyone can find something they like.”

Studies show that feeling like you’re part of a team can actually increase your motivation and push you to work harder. Attending a class, especially with friends, can add a level of accountability that will keep you motivated even during the colder months when you are tempted to stay curled up in bed.

Group Fitness Samplers will be held from 1-3, p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, at both the Mattoon and Toledo YMCA locations. Class offerings will include cycling, full body circuit, BODYPUMP, Zumba Gold Country, Yoga, TRX, Drum Fitness, and more.

Full schedules and more information is available at www.mattoonymca.org or in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA app.

