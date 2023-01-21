 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA announces return of Senior Day

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA, above, will host a Senior Day on Wednesday, Feb. 15. In addition, the Neal Center YMCA will host a senior Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

MATTOON — YMCA will be hosting Senior Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Neal Center YMCA and Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

YMCA announces Try the Y open house

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, 41.9% of men ages 65 to 74 and 45.9% of women in the same age group are considered obese. The leading cause of death among seniors is heart disease.

Older adults are at higher risk for chronic health problems like diabetes, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, one in three older adults fall each year, and falls are a leading cause of injury for this age group. Physical activity can help older adults prevent both chronic disease and fall-related injuries.

At the Y, several programs have been established to combat these issues. The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, and Healthy Hearts Program were all developed with older adults in mind.

During Senior Day, attendees will have the opportunity to attend senior-focused group fitness classes, visit a health fair, and to hear from local experts. Michelle Schultz, Sarah Bush Lincoln registered dietitian, will address nutrition for active older adults. Cory Scharwarth, YMCA lead personal trainer, will address techniques to stay fit and active at any age, and attorneys from Armstrong, Grove and Wawrzynek, LLC will address the ins and outs of estate planning.

Registration is open through Friday, Feb. 10, at mattoonymca.org or by calling 217-234-9494 in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 in Toledo.

