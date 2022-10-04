 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA announces return of youth basketball

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced that youth basketball registration is now open to students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

Youth basketball leagues are available at both the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo. Registration, which ends Oct. 24, is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members.

Games will be played on Saturdays beginning Saturday, Nov. 5. Volunteer coaches are always needed for YMCA youth sports, and no experience is necessary. 

A league for students in fourth through eighth grade will begin in January, and registration for that league will begin on Dec 1. Registration and more information is available at mattoonymca.org. People interested in coaching can reach Alex Carie at acarie@mattoonymca.org or at 217-234-9494. 

