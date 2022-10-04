YMCA announces return of youth basketball

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced that youth basketball registration is now open to students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

Youth basketball leagues are available at both the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo. Registration, which ends Oct. 24, is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members.

Games will be played on Saturdays beginning Saturday, Nov. 5. Volunteer coaches are always needed for YMCA youth sports, and no experience is necessary.