MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the return of Rocking Chair Softball this summer.

The league, designed for men over 40, is the organization’s most popular adult sport program. The league runs from June 5 to Aug. 21.

Games will take place Monday nights at the Round House Complex. Participants should be 40 and over. Each team is allowed to have up to two members ages 33-39.

Early registration will be available until April 1 with a $30 fee for members and $50 for non-members. Regular registration will be open until June 1 with a $40 fee for members and $60 for non-members. A women’s softball league will be held later this summer.