YMCA announces Try the Y open house

If you want to recover better after working up a sweat, eating more almonds could be key, according to new research.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA will open their doors to the public for a "Try The Y" open house from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at both their Mattoon and Toledo locations.

During the Try The Y event, shortened versions of some of the group fitness classes will be offered. These 20-minute sessions give visitors an opportunity to experience different formats without committing to an hour-long class.

Both facilities will also have their Wellness Centers, tracks, gyms, and pools available for use by visitors during the event, and program directors will be on hand to share information about various healthy living opportunities that the Y offers such as the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program and personal training.

Full event details can be found at mattoonymca.org.

