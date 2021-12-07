YMCA announces winter sports for youth

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA in Toledo have announced three opportunities for area youth to stay active with sports during the colder months.

Winter is a time when chilly temperatures can lead to a more sedentary lifestyle, and holidays can lead to increased calorie consumption. Just as with adults, these habits can lead to long-term health problems for youth. The problems stem beyond physical, too. More hours of darkness coupled with a reduction in physical activity can lead to increased depression and anxiety in children and adults alike.

Children aged 3 to 5 should be physically active and have plenty of opportunities to move throughout the day. Children age 6 to 17 should get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity, mostly aerobic. Sports like soccer, dodgeball and basketball are a fun way to keep youth active and healthy all year round.

The YMCA strives to teach sportsmanship, teamwork, skills and values above all else. Every child plays half of every game and the score is only kept in upper grade levels, so that fun and skill development can remain the focus of YMCA Youth Sports.

The youth basketball season for children in 4th-8th grade will begin Saturday, Jan. 29 in Mattoon. Children from every school are welcome. Registration is open through Monday, Jan. 10.

Youth indoor soccer will be held at the Neal Center YMCA beginning Saturday, Jan. 29. Registration runs through Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Finally, another season of youth dodgeball will be held in Toledo beginning Tuesday, April 5. Registration for dodgeball will open Monday, Jan. 3 and end Friday, March 25.

More information, including registration fees, can be found at www.mattoonymca.org or by calling 217-234-9494 in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 in Toledo.

