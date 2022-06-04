YMCA announces youth soccer in Toledo and Mattoon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA has announced the return of a popular youth sports program.

Fall outdoor soccer will be offered in Mattoon and Toledo beginning in August. This league is open to youth ages 4 to 14 in Mattoon and 4 through third grade in Toledo.

Teams are divided by age, based on registration numbers. Youth ages six and older will practice one evening a week during the season. Mattoon games are played at Mattoon Middle School. Toledo games are played at Neal Park. Games are played on Saturday mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is open through Aug. 1 and is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The Y is always looking for volunteer coaches. No experience is required, and training is provided.

To learn more or to register, visit www.mattoonymca.org, call 217-234-9494 or email acarie@mattoonymca.org.

