YMCA announces youth sports in Toledo and Mattoon

MATTOON — Spring is the season for sports at the YMCA.

Youth dodgeball begins at the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo on April 5. The season is open to youth ages six through eighth grade. Teams are organized by age and use soft, foam balls. Registration is open through March 18 and costs $25 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members. The registration fee increases by $10 on March 1.

Youth Outdoor Soccer will be held in Mattoon beginning April 9. This league is open to youth ages four-years-old through eighth grade. Registration is open through March 18 and costs $30 for YMCA members and $50 for non-members through Feb. 28. The cost increases $10 on March 1.

Registration and additional information are available at www.mattoonymca.org. Parents and guardians can also contact Alex Carie, YMCA Sports Director at 217-234-9494 or acarie@mattoonymca.org.

