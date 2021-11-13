YMCA brightens holidays for local seniors

MATTOON — The Mattoon and Toledo locations of the YMCA will again sponsor Angel Trees to help brighten the Christmas season for seniors in local long-term care facilities.

This is the 18th year for the project, which has grown every year since its inception.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the response to our Angel Trees,” YMCA Membership Director Sarah Dowell said. “Not only are the seniors blessed by this project, but the angels tell us that it’s a blessing for them, too.”

Each year, the Christmas trees go up in the lobbies of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA during the first week of November. Angel ornaments are hung on the trees, each one listing the gender and age of a senior as well as their Christmas wish list. Most items are in the $5-$20 range, making the project affordable for anyone who wants to give back to a local senior.

“Last year the angels were gone so quickly that we decided to add additional long-term care facilities this year,” Dowell said. “We want to offer the opportunity for anyone to be an angel who would like to participate.”

Dowell said that the Y anticipates serving 200 seniors in Coles, Cumberland and Clark counties this year. The program serves seniors at Charleston Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mattoon Health Care & Rehabilitation, Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Palm Terrace of Mattoon, Heritage Woods of Charleston, Brookstone Estates of Mattoon North, Cumberland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Heartland Senior Living and Casey Health Care Center.

Those wishing to support the Angel Tree program can stop by either YMCA location to choose an ornament. For more information, contact Sarah Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.