YMCA Diabetes Prevention program launching Charleston cohort

CHARLESTON — One program is changing the lives of people with prediabetes thanks to help from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

In 2018, the Coles Community Health Group saw a need in the community to provide support and prevention services to people who were on the brink of developing diabetes.

Emily Hayden, Mattoon YMCA Wellness Director jumped at the opportunity to support the physicians and patients who were looking to make permanent, healthy changes.

“The Y is in a unique position to provide this service to support our healthcare system,” Hayden said. “As a community based organization, the YMCA can feel like a less intimidating place than a doctor’s office or hospital.”

With a vision and support, Hayden began implementing a nationally-recognized program called the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is designed to serve people who have prediabetes. Prediabetes increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Prediabetes affects an estimated 86 million Americans aged 20 or older but only 10% know they are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

The first cohort launched in March of 2019. The program is designed to help adults at risk for developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk through adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating healthier and increasing physical activity.

During the program, participants receive support and encouragement from both a trained Lifestyle Coach and fellow participants. The program consists of 25 one-hour sessions delivered over the course of a year. Participants also receive a YMCA membership as part of the program.

A new cohort is launching in Charleston on Monday, June 14. People interested in participating can reach out to their doctor or call Emily at 217- 234-9494.

Cohorts have also been offered in Mattoon, Toledo, and online. Even if a cohort is not starting at a time and place that is convenient, the Y will work with participants to start their health and prevention journey whenever they are ready.

More information about the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is available online at www.mattoonymca.org.

