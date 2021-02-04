YMCA group fitness program to relaunch

Staff at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are excited by the recent changes to the COVID 19 mitigations for fitness centers.
“Our goal has always been to find ways to serve our members and provide opportunities for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility within the governmental guidelines,” Angela Hampton, YMCA marketing director said. “It’s been a busy year sticking to that commitment, but it’s worth it to us.”
The YMCA has been through several stages of operation during the pandemic. Currently, the facilities are able to operate at 50% capacity. The Y is able to offer group exercise classes and organized sports, as well as aquatics classes and open gym.
“Members and guests are required to wear a mask while moving throughout the facility, and when interacting with other members, but they are not required to wear one while exercising,” Hampton said.
While relaunching group exercise classes was the first priority, a youth basketball season and swim lesson session are close behind. Basketball begins in February for kindergarten through third grade at the Toledo facility and 4th-8th grade at the Mattoon facility.
“Families who missed out on basketball registration should be watching for an announcement about youth spring outdoor soccer soon,” Alex Carie, YMCA sports director said. “We are working hard to offer youth and adult sports programming as quickly and safely as we can.”
Swim lessons are not only one of the most well attended programs at the Y, but they are also one of the most important missions of the Y, according to Austin Birch, YMCA aquatics director. “Swim lessons are fun, but they’re also life saving,” Birch said. “The Y curriculum teaches kids to be safe around water and that is a huge part of our mission as one of the country’s leading nonprofit organizations.”
Swim lessons are offered year-round at the Y. Parents and guardians can register students at mattoonymca.org or nealcenterymca.org.
While many members are excited about returning to the Y in person, the leadership recognizes that not everyone is ready to get back to the gym. The Virtual Y was launched in November to offer safe options to those who want to workout at home. Live and pre-recorded classes with local instructors can be accessed through the website, the app, or even a smart TV.
The Virtual Y is included with all memberships, or offered as a stand alone option through March for just $15 a month. “Our members have really enjoyed having 24/7 access to classes with their favorite instructors,” Hampton said. “We are working hard to continue adding new options and features for our members.”
The YMCA offers private in-person and virtual tours for potential members. Anyone who takes a tour will receive a free week guest pass. Schedule one by calling 217-234-9494 in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 in Toledo.