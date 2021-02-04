YMCA group fitness program to relaunch

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swim lessons are not only one of the most well attended programs at the Y, but they are also one of the most important missions of the Y, according to Austin Birch, YMCA aquatics director. “Swim lessons are fun, but they’re also life saving,” Birch said. “The Y curriculum teaches kids to be safe around water and that is a huge part of our mission as one of the country’s leading nonprofit organizations.”

Swim lessons are offered year-round at the Y. Parents and guardians can register students at mattoonymca.org or nealcenterymca.org.

While many members are excited about returning to the Y in person, the leadership recognizes that not everyone is ready to get back to the gym. The Virtual Y was launched in November to offer safe options to those who want to workout at home. Live and pre-recorded classes with local instructors can be accessed through the website, the app, or even a smart TV.

The Virtual Y is included with all memberships, or offered as a stand alone option through March for just $15 a month. “Our members have really enjoyed having 24/7 access to classes with their favorite instructors,” Hampton said. “We are working hard to continue adding new options and features for our members.”