MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA is once again hosting dance lessons, beginning Sunday, Sept. 10.

Led by instructor Bruce Manola, the dance lessons will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. every Sunday for 12 weeks. Traditionally the first hour is spent learning a new step and the last 30-minutes are used for open floor dancing. Participants are not required to have a partner.

During dance lessons, participants will learn the steps for the foxtrot, waltz, rumba, latin and swing dances, polka, and country-style dances. No previous experience is required.

The lessons are free for members and $5 per session for non-members. There is no registration required.

Call 217-234-9494 or email ehayden@mattoonymca.org for more information.