YMCA offers new virtual option
YMCA offers new virtual option

In the constantly changing landscape of COVID-19 prevention strategies, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA are finding ways to continue supporting their members and their community.

On Friday, Nov. 20 the local Y launched a Virtual Y platform for members. The website is unique because it features group exercise classes with local instructors. “One of the great benefits of group exercise is connection,” Emily Hayden, YMCA wellness director said. “Even though we can’t be together in person right now, the Virtual Y will allow our members to continue to connect with their instructors and with each other while they work towards their wellness goals.”

The Virtual Y includes several different types of classes. Yoga, Bootcamp, Forever Fit, and BODYPUMP are some of the current options. New classes will be added weekly. “These classes are adaptable for any age and fitness level,” Cadisen Nuzzo, group fitness director explained. “Most of them can be done without any equipment, and in a very small space.”

Live virtual classes will also be available on the Virtual Y in the coming weeks. These classes will be offered during their regularly scheduled times. “The live option will give our members the opportunity to really feel like they are in class again,” Nuzzo said. “Those classes will remain available for viewing even after they’re over.”

The Virtual Y is available to all active Y members. Through Thursday, Dec. 31, all new members get one month for free when they join the Y. The Y also offers Membership for All assistance for anyone who qualifies. Visit www.mattoonymca.org or www.nealcenterymca.org for more information, online registration, or to visit the Virtual Y.

