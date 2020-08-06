YMCA offers silent and live auction during virtual 'May Merriment'

The YMCA is looking forward to their new virtual May Merriment fundraiser that will run August 24-29. For 30 years the Mattoon Area Family YMCA has held an annual dinner and auction to support the organization’s Membership for All initiative. Membership for All assistance can be utilized by members or non-members for Y memberships or program fees.
“Membership for All provides financial support to any person who exhibits a need,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “In 2019 alone, we provided over $346,000 in support to our neighbors.”
This year’s event was scheduled for Saturday, May 2. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation for the first time in the event’s history. “We had so many generous donors who wanted to continue to support our Y that we decided to make the most of those gifts by holding a virtual auction this year,” Angela Hampton, YMCA Marketing Director said.
There will be over 100 items in the silent auction. Some of the items include gift cards to local restaurants, a gas grill, a 7th generation iPad, Ring Doorbell, Nugget Couch, Spirit Gear from Mattoon High School, Mattoon Middle School and EIU, Kate Spade bags, and jewelry from local artisans. Silent auction items will be available for registered participants to preview beginning August 10th. “Those folks who follow our May Merriment event page on Facebook are already getting sneak peeks of these items, so that’s a great way to decide early what items will be a priority for you,” Hampton said.
The traditional live auction will be replaced with Premier Items in the virtual auction this year. There will be around 15 Premier packages. These items include:
● Two opportunities to bid on a stay at the Dolphin Inn in Ft. Myers, Florida courtesy of the Owens family.
● A weekend stay and golf package from the French Lick Resort.
● Two packages for hunters including items such as tree stands, a crossbow, trail cameras, and more courtesy of Rural King.
● Three landscape lighting packages courtesy of Hild Landscaping.
● A complete radio advertising package from the Cromwell Radio Group.
● A brand new TEMPUR-PEDIC bed courtesy of Slumberland in Mattoon.
“This is just the first round of exciting Premier items that we plan to offer this year,” Hampton said. “We’ll have several more incredible packages to announce in the coming weeks.”
While the Y has never participated in an online auction before, Hampton is optimistic about the potential of such an event. “One of the really unique opportunities that we have this year is that friends from across the country can join us in bidding, so it’s no longer limited just to those who join us at the live event,” she said.
Registering online will provide the participant with an auction number, and the ability to bid on items beginning August 24. On Thursday, August 27, bidding will open for the Premier Auction (formerly live auction). The event will conclude with a live Facebook broadcast on Saturday, August 29 that will give people the opportunity to donate during a virtual Chairs Appeal. “We hope that our friends, neighbors and members of our community will make plans to gather safely and join us for the live broadcast,” Fairchild said. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to hear from our board members and some folks whose lives have been changed by the Y.”
To register, visit https://mafymca20.givesmart.com or the Mattoon & Neal Center YMCA Facebook page.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!