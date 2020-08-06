YMCA offers silent and live auction during virtual 'May Merriment'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The YMCA is looking forward to their new virtual May Merriment fundraiser that will run August 24-29. For 30 years the Mattoon Area Family YMCA has held an annual dinner and auction to support the organization’s Membership for All initiative. Membership for All assistance can be utilized by members or non-members for Y memberships or program fees.

“Membership for All provides financial support to any person who exhibits a need,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “In 2019 alone, we provided over $346,000 in support to our neighbors.”

This year’s event was scheduled for Saturday, May 2. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation for the first time in the event’s history. “We had so many generous donors who wanted to continue to support our Y that we decided to make the most of those gifts by holding a virtual auction this year,” Angela Hampton, YMCA Marketing Director said.