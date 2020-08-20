YMCA offers support to working parents through Y Academy

With the recent decision by Mattoon schools to transition to virtual learning for at least the first quarter and Cumberland schools choosing to implement hybrid learning to start the school year, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA/Neal Center YMCA is finding ways to stand in the gap for working parents. “We know that this school year is presenting parents with many challenges,” Kayla Kerner, YMCA Youth & Community Senior Program Director said. “The Y is here for our community and we’ll never stop looking for ways to provide opportunities for youth development.”
The Y Academy was rolled out this week and offers daily childcare for children in Kindergarten through age 12 from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. The program is also available during days when school is closed due to holidays. In the YMCA spirit of providing affordable opportunities for all, the cost for the program is $125 a week for YMCA members and $150 a week for non-members. School district employees receive a 15 percent discount, and CCR&R assistance is accepted. Guardians can reach out to Kayla for help with applying for financial assistance.
In Cumberland County, the Y Academy at the Neal Center YMCA will include full day care during virtual learning days, and before and after school care during in-person learning days. Both programs are operating at the Y and a school bus will transport the students to and from the school.
During the Y Academy program, children will be grouped into “pods” and will have the opportunity to complete their school work with the support of staff, and enjoy games and activities. “The Y Academy is a place for children in our community to experience achievement, relationship, and belonging,” Kerner said. “We will work hard every day to ensure that social, emotional, and virtual learning needs are met.”
Currently, all spaces in the Mattoon Y Academy are filled, but a waiting list is available. “We are working with DCFS to gain approval to increase our capacity in the next two to three weeks,” Kerner explained. “Parents should call 217-234-9494 to be added to the waiting list as soon as possible.”
The pandemic has put financial pressures on the YMCA. Like other gyms and fitness centers, the Y was forced to close their facilities for several weeks, leading to a 20% decrease in membership. “Obviously our membership is vital to the existence of our Y,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “The revenue from memberships allows us to provide programs like the Y Academy, athletic programs, and Membership for All which support youth and families in our communities.”
Like other nonprofit organizations, the YMCA is finding creative ways to remain true to their mission while surviving financially so they can continue to serve the people who need it the most. More than 15% of families who participate in Y services receive financial assistance through Membership for All. In 2019, that translated to over $246,000 in assistance. “We are committed to supporting our neighbors, and we know our community shares that goal with us,” Angela Hampton, Marketing and May Merriment Director said. “We hope and believe that this support will carry us through this challenging time.”
Hampton said that the Y was unable to host their annual May Merriment fundraiser, which normally provides more than $150,000 in funding for the organization. “Without those gifts, we cannot continue to provide the services our community needs,” Hampton said.
A virtual May Merriment auction and Chair’s Appeal will kick off next Monday, August 24th and run through the 29th. The event will culminate in a live 30-minute Facebook video at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, August 29th. “All of the money we raise during May Merriment stays in this community,” Hampton said. “People can register for free through the link on our website or Facebook page and check out the amazing items that are up for grabs.”
Parents who want to learn more about the Y Academy can visit www.mattoonymca.org/yacademy.
Questions about the Y Academy should be directed to Kayla Kerner at 217-234-9494 or kkerner@mattoonymca.org.
