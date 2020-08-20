YMCA offers support to working parents through Y Academy

During the Y Academy program, children will be grouped into “pods” and will have the opportunity to complete their school work with the support of staff, and enjoy games and activities. “The Y Academy is a place for children in our community to experience achievement, relationship, and belonging,” Kerner said. “We will work hard every day to ensure that social, emotional, and virtual learning needs are met.”

Currently, all spaces in the Mattoon Y Academy are filled, but a waiting list is available. “We are working with DCFS to gain approval to increase our capacity in the next two to three weeks,” Kerner explained. “Parents should call 217-234-9494 to be added to the waiting list as soon as possible.”

The pandemic has put financial pressures on the YMCA. Like other gyms and fitness centers, the Y was forced to close their facilities for several weeks, leading to a 20% decrease in membership. “Obviously our membership is vital to the existence of our Y,” Blake Fairchild, YMCA CEO said. “The revenue from memberships allows us to provide programs like the Y Academy, athletic programs, and Membership for All which support youth and families in our communities.”