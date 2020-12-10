YMCA offers virtual personal training

While group fitness classes are currently suspended due to state restrictions, the YMCA offers a customized option to help people maintain or improve their health and fitness.

Personal training at the Y is available in person or virtually with one of four instructors. The Y personal training team includes the "twin trainers," Cory and Kyle Scharwarth, as well as Jenny Meinhart and Adam Shook. Each trainer has a unique method of training that focuses on every client’s individual goals.

During the pandemic, many Y members have reported experiencing a loss of motivation. A lack of routine can make this even more difficult to combat. Having a personal trainer can provide encouragement, energy, and motivation. Personal trainers at the Y will also help clients set goals and create a plan to accomplish them. “We love celebrating every accomplishment with our clients,” Meinhart said. “It’s the most rewarding part of what we do.”

In a recent survey, members expressed that they had many reasons for falling out of their exercise habit. “We help hold our clients accountable,” Scharwarth said. “We can come up with strategies to help you overcome excuses. It’s a lot harder to skip a workout if you know your trainer is waiting on you.”