YMCA partners with federal agency to support local youth

The Mattoon Area Family YMCA recently added a valuable new program for youth thanks to help from the AmeriCorps VISTA Program.

According to AmeriCorps, a federal agency, the program is designed to “bring people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering.”

AmeriCorps members serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. Founded in 1965, Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) is an anti-poverty program within AmeriCorps that was designed to provide needed resources to nonprofit organizations and public agencies to increase their capacity to lift communities out of poverty. AmeriCorps VISTA provides opportunities for Americans 18 years or older from a diverse range of backgrounds to dedicate a year of full-time service with a sponsor organization to create or expand programs designed to empower individuals and communities in overcoming poverty. VISTA’s receive a small bi-weekly stipend as well as a bonus at the end of their service.

Allison Washkowiak of Lasalle learned of the VISTA program from a friend while attending EIU. She had worked with the YMCA’s After School Program and graduated from EIU, but was unsure of what she wanted to do with her degree. “The experience in community work really appealed to me,” Washkowiak said. “That type of work gives you purpose and helps equip you to serve throughout your career and life.”

Kayla Kerner, YMCA youth director, hoped to keep Allison on at the Y and was familiar with the benefits of the VISTA program. “Our previous and current VISTA’s have developed and implemented some incredibly creative and valuable programs,” Kerner said. “I had the perfect project in mind for Allison to spearhead at the Y, and I’m so glad she accepted the challenge.”

The program is a Social Emotional Learning curriculum for students in the YMCA’s summer camp and before and after school programs. Social and emotional learning (SEL) is an integral part of education and human development. SEL is the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions. The Mattoon school district has also incorporated SEL into their curriculum through the Seven Habits program, which the Y hopes to align with as the school year approaches.

“Especially after COVID, so many of our students have struggled with their emotions,” Washkowiak said.

“I’ve personally struggled with anxiety and mental health issues, and I can imagine how helpful a quality SEL program would have been for me when I was younger.”

Washkowiak was offered and accepted the VISTAship opportunity to build the SEL program at the YMCA with one goal in mind. “The earlier we can equip children with coping skills, the better,” she said. “I hope they will leave feeling like they can communicate better with peers and adults. I want them to be self aware and understand that they are in control of themselves and can manage their feelings and emotions.”

Some SEL activities have already begun in the Y Summer Camp, but Washkowiak and Kerner are looking forward to implementing many additional activities in the fall. For more information on the YMCA Youth Programs, call 217-234-9494 in Mattoon, 217-235-2500 in Toledo, or email kkerner@mattoonymca.org.

