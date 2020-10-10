YMCA plans for return of annual holiday traditions

The Bare Bones Turkey Trot is an annual tradition for many local families. The five-mile run that begins at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and winds through the LightWorks display at Peterson Park is a favorite event for those looking to get some physical activity before enjoying holiday festivities and food.

“One of the great things about the Turkey Trot is that it’s non-competitive,” YMCA Community Programs Director Sarah Dowell said. “Everyone goes at their own pace and no results are recorded, so our participants really enjoy the scenery and family time.”

All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All program, which provides financial assistance to those in the community so that nobody is turned away due to an inability to pay. This year, social distancing measures will be put in place to mitigate the potential for the spread of illness.

Anyone who registers for the Bare Bones Turkey Trot before October 31 is guaranteed a technical race shirt. The registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Packet Pick-Up will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and 5:30 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. The race begins at 6 a.m. and is followed immediately by the Early Bird event at the YMCA.

