YMCA plans for return of annual holiday traditions

The Bare Bones Turkey Trot is an annual tradition for many local families. The five-mile run that begins at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and winds through the LightWorks display at Peterson Park is a favorite event for those looking to get some physical activity before enjoying holiday festivities and food.
“One of the great things about the Turkey Trot is that it’s non-competitive,” YMCA Community Programs Director Sarah Dowell said. “Everyone goes at their own pace and no results are recorded, so our participants really enjoy the scenery and family time.”
All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All program, which provides financial assistance to those in the community so that nobody is turned away due to an inability to pay. This year, social distancing measures will be put in place to mitigate the potential for the spread of illness.
Anyone who registers for the Bare Bones Turkey Trot before October 31 is guaranteed a technical race shirt. The registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Packet Pick-Up will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and 5:30 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. The race begins at 6 a.m. and is followed immediately by the Early Bird event at the YMCA.
The Early Bird event at the YMCA is another annual tradition that many local families enjoy as a way to kick-off their Thanksgiving with a healthy activity. Early Bird is offered at both the Mattoon and Neal Center YMCA facilities. In the past, this event has been open to the public with no reservations required, but different requirements have been put in place this year due to COVID-19 recommendations.
Early Bird will be open only to members of the YMCA, and reservations will be required. The event includes 45-minute versions of some of the Y’s most popular classes. Members can reserve one or more spots during the two-hour event. The YMCA app is used for reservations for all classes and events. Offerings include BODYPUMP, Z Dance Fit, Yoga, Cycling, and Drum Fitness. “While we’re disappointed that we can’t offer this event to our non-member friends this year, it’s still a great way for families and members to connect at the Y,” YMCA Group Fitness Coordinator Cadisen Nuzzo said. “Our memberships don’t require a joining fee or a contract, so we’d love to have some new members join us and try these great classes.”
YMCA Marketing Director Angela Hampton said that because of the COVID restrictions for non-members, the YMCA is offering a new incentive for people to join the Y. “Through December 31, 2020, new members will actually get a month free when they sign up,” Hampton said. “The credit can be applied to their account after the first 30 days, so they can get through the holidays with a fantastic discount.”
Members who are looking for a way to hold themselves accountable during the holiday season will also enjoy participating in the Y’s Holiday Hold ‘Em Wellness Challenge. This challenge allows individuals or teams to win prizes for maintaining their weight over the holiday season. “This challenge is definitely an annual favorite,” YMCA Wellness Director, Emily Hayden said. “We love seeing our members connect and have fun as they reach their goals.”
Information on all of these events and programs are available at www.mattoonymca.com or www.nealcenterymca.com
